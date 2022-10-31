$100 Invested In This Stock 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth $700 Today

Zebra Technologies ZBRA has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 7.81% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.23%. Currently, Zebra Technologies has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion.

Buying $100 In ZBRA: If an investor had bought $100 of ZBRA stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $748.97 today based on a price of $283.86 for ZBRA at the time of writing.

Zebra Technologies's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.