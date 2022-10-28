Recap: US Silica Holdings Q3 Earnings

US Silica Holdings SLCA reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 28, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
US Silica Holdings beat estimated earnings by 16.22%, reporting an EPS of $0.43 versus an estimate of $0.37.
Revenue was up $151.51 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.2 which was followed by a 12.99% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at US Silica Holdings's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.12
|-0.13
|-0.29
|-0.19
|EPS Actual
|0.32
|-0.02
|-0.22
|-0.22
|Revenue Estimate
|345.00M
|297.45M
|255.55M
|274.30M
|Revenue Actual
|388.51M
|304.89M
|284.86M
|267.30M
To track all earnings releases for US Silica Holdings visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.