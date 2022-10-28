Recap: US Silica Holdings Q3 Earnings

US Silica Holdings SLCA reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 28, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

US Silica Holdings beat estimated earnings by 16.22%, reporting an EPS of $0.43 versus an estimate of $0.37.

Revenue was up $151.51 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.2 which was followed by a 12.99% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at US Silica Holdings's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate 0.12 -0.13 -0.29 -0.19 EPS Actual 0.32 -0.02 -0.22 -0.22 Revenue Estimate 345.00M 297.45M 255.55M 274.30M Revenue Actual 388.51M 304.89M 284.86M 267.30M

To track all earnings releases for US Silica Holdings visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.