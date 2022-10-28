Amazon, Intel And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

With US stock futures trading lower this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
- Wall Street expects Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM to report quarterly earnings at $3.65 per share on revenue of $134.28 billion before the opening bell. Exxon Mobil shares gained 1% to $108.65 in after-hours trading.
- Apple, Inc. AAPL reported stronger-than-expected earnings and sales results for its fourth quarter on Thursday. Apple shares gained 0.4% to $145.30 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Chevron Corporation CVX to have earned $4.91 per share on revenue of $59.17 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Chevron shares gained 1.2% to $180.00 in after-hours trading.
- Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company also issued weak sales forecast for the fourth quarter. Amazon shares tumbled 12.7% to $96.84 in the after-hours trading session.
- Intel Corporation INTC posted better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter. The company also issued weak guidance for FY22. Intel is focused on cost reductions going forward with a plan for $3 billion in savings in 2023 and cost savings of $8 billion to $10 billion annually by 2025. Intel shares climbed 5.6% to $27.73 in the after-hours trading session.
