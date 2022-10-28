Amazon, Intel And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

With US stock futures trading lower this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM to report quarterly earnings at $3.65 per share on revenue of $134.28 billion before the opening bell. Exxon Mobil shares gained 1% to $108.65 in after-hours trading.

Apple, Inc. AAPL reported stronger-than-expected earnings and sales results for its fourth quarter on Thursday. Apple shares gained 0.4% to $145.30 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Chevron Corporation CVX to have earned $4.91 per share on revenue of $59.17 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Chevron shares gained 1.2% to $180.00 in after-hours trading.

