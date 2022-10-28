ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
How to Invest in Jewelry
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Future of Crypto
Cannabis
Cannabis Conference
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Amazon, Intel And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
October 28, 2022 4:16 AM | 1 min read
Amazon, Intel And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

With US stock futures trading lower this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM to report quarterly earnings at $3.65 per share on revenue of $134.28 billion before the opening bell. Exxon Mobil shares gained 1% to $108.65 in after-hours trading.
  • Apple, Inc. AAPL reported stronger-than-expected earnings and sales results for its fourth quarter on Thursday. Apple shares gained 0.4% to $145.30 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Chevron Corporation CVX to have earned $4.91 per share on revenue of $59.17 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Chevron shares gained 1.2% to $180.00 in after-hours trading.

Check out our premarket coverage here

  • Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company also issued weak sales forecast for the fourth quarter. Amazon shares tumbled 12.7% to $96.84 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Intel Corporation INTC posted better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter. The company also issued weak guidance for FY22. Intel is focused on cost reductions going forward with a plan for $3 billion in savings in 2023 and cost savings of $8 billion to $10 billion annually by 2025. Intel shares climbed 5.6% to $27.73 in the after-hours trading session.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Stocks To WatchStocks to WatchEarningsNewsPre-Market OutlookMarketsTrading Ideas