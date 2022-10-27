STMicroelectronics: Q3 Earnings Insights

STMicroelectronics STM reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 01:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
STMicroelectronics beat estimated earnings by 11.54%, reporting an EPS of $1.16 versus an estimate of $1.04.
Revenue was up $1.12 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.12 which was followed by a 1.88% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at STMicroelectronics's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.80
|0.71
|0.68
|0.53
|EPS Actual
|0.92
|0.79
|0.82
|0.51
|Revenue Estimate
|3.75B
|3.49B
|3.46B
|3.21B
|Revenue Actual
|3.84B
|3.55B
|3.56B
|3.20B
To track all earnings releases for STMicroelectronics visit their earnings calendar here.
