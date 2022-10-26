Recap: ServiceNow Q3 Earnings

ServiceNow NOW reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 04:10 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
ServiceNow beat estimated earnings by 5.95%, reporting an EPS of $1.96 versus an estimate of $1.85.
Revenue was up $319.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 2.7% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at ServiceNow's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.54
|1.70
|1.43
|1.38
|EPS Actual
|1.62
|1.73
|1.46
|1.55
|Revenue Estimate
|1.76B
|1.70B
|1.60B
|1.47B
|Revenue Actual
|1.75B
|1.72B
|1.61B
|1.51B
