by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 18, 2022 8:42 AM | 1 min read
Recap: Albertsons Companies Q2 Earnings

Albertsons Companies ACI reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at 08:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Albertsons Companies beat estimated earnings by 10.77%, reporting an EPS of $0.72 versus an estimate of $0.65.

Revenue was up $1.41 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 0.38% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Albertsons Companies's past performance:

 

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021
EPS Estimate 0.92 0.64 0.59 0.45
EPS Actual 1 0.75 0.79 0.64
Revenue Estimate 22.77B 16.74B 16.08B 15.81B
Revenue Actual 23.31B 17.38B 16.73B 16.51B

To track all earnings releases for Albertsons Companies visit their earnings calendar here.

