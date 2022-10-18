Recap: Albertsons Companies Q2 Earnings

Albertsons Companies ACI reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at 08:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Albertsons Companies beat estimated earnings by 10.77%, reporting an EPS of $0.72 versus an estimate of $0.65.
Revenue was up $1.41 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 0.38% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Albertsons Companies's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.92
|0.64
|0.59
|0.45
|EPS Actual
|1
|0.75
|0.79
|0.64
|Revenue Estimate
|22.77B
|16.74B
|16.08B
|15.81B
|Revenue Actual
|23.31B
|17.38B
|16.73B
|16.51B
To track all earnings releases for Albertsons Companies visit their earnings calendar here.
