If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 20 Years Ago, You Would Have $6,500 Today

Hasbro HAS has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 2.41% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 9.78%. Currently, Hasbro has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion.

Buying $1000 In HAS: If an investor had bought $1000 of HAS stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $6,485.63 today based on a price of $67.71 for HAS at the time of writing.

Hasbro's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

