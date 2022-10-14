UnitedHealth Group: Q3 Earnings Insights

UnitedHealth Group UNH reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 14, 2022 at 05:55 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
UnitedHealth Group beat estimated earnings by 6.83%, reporting an EPS of $5.79 versus an estimate of $5.42.
Revenue was up $8.56 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.37 which was followed by a 5.44% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at UnitedHealth Group's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|5.20
|5.37
|4.31
|4.41
|EPS Actual
|5.57
|5.49
|4.48
|4.52
|Revenue Estimate
|79.68B
|78.76B
|72.75B
|71.19B
|Revenue Actual
|80.33B
|80.15B
|73.74B
|72.34B
