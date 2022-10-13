Walgreens Boots Alliance: Q4 Earnings Insights

Walgreens Boots Alliance WBA reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, October 13, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Walgreens Boots Alliance beat estimated earnings by 3.9%, reporting an EPS of $0.8 versus an estimate of $0.77.
Revenue was down $1.81 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 1.74% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Walgreens Boots Alliance's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.92
|1.38
|1.33
|1.02
|EPS Actual
|0.96
|1.59
|1.68
|1.17
|Revenue Estimate
|32.06B
|33.36B
|32.74B
|33.30B
|Revenue Actual
|32.60B
|33.76B
|33.90B
|34.26B
