Recap: Delta Air Lines Q3 Earnings

Delta Air Lines DAL reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 13, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Delta Air Lines missed estimated earnings by 1.31%, reporting an EPS of $1.51 versus an estimate of $1.53.
Revenue was up $4.82 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.2 which was followed by a 0.24% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Delta Air Lines's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.64
|-1.37
|0.13
|0.17
|EPS Actual
|1.44
|-1.23
|0.22
|0.30
|Revenue Estimate
|13.40B
|8.76B
|9.14B
|8.40B
|Revenue Actual
|13.82B
|9.35B
|9.47B
|9.15B
To track all earnings releases for Delta Air Lines visit their earnings calendar here.
