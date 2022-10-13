Recap: Delta Air Lines Q3 Earnings

Delta Air Lines DAL reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 13, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Delta Air Lines missed estimated earnings by 1.31%, reporting an EPS of $1.51 versus an estimate of $1.53.

Revenue was up $4.82 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.2 which was followed by a 0.24% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Delta Air Lines's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate 1.64 -1.37 0.13 0.17 EPS Actual 1.44 -1.23 0.22 0.30 Revenue Estimate 13.40B 8.76B 9.14B 8.40B Revenue Actual 13.82B 9.35B 9.47B 9.15B

To track all earnings releases for Delta Air Lines visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.