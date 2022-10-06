If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 10 Years Ago, You Would Have $6,600 Today

Constellation Brands STZ has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 10.52% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 20.6%. Currently, Constellation Brands has a market capitalization of $42.38 billion.

Buying $1000 In STZ: If an investor had bought $1000 of STZ stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $6,608.40 today based on a price of $229.81 for STZ at the time of writing.

Constellation Brands's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

