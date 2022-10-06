Recap: Constellation Brands Q2 Earnings

Constellation Brands STZ reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Constellation Brands beat estimated earnings by 12.81%, reporting an EPS of $3.17 versus an estimate of $2.81.

Revenue was up $284.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.13 which was followed by a 1.02% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Constellation Brands's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2023 Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 EPS Estimate 2.53 2.09 2.76 2.77 EPS Actual 2.66 2.37 3.12 2.38 Revenue Estimate 2.16B 2.02B 2.28B 2.30B Revenue Actual 2.36B 2.10B 2.32B 2.37B

