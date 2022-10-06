Recap: Constellation Brands Q2 Earnings

Constellation Brands STZ reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Constellation Brands beat estimated earnings by 12.81%, reporting an EPS of $3.17 versus an estimate of $2.81.
Revenue was up $284.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.13 which was followed by a 1.02% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Constellation Brands's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2023
|Q4 2022
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|EPS Estimate
|2.53
|2.09
|2.76
|2.77
|EPS Actual
|2.66
|2.37
|3.12
|2.38
|Revenue Estimate
|2.16B
|2.02B
|2.28B
|2.30B
|Revenue Actual
|2.36B
|2.10B
|2.32B
|2.37B
To track all earnings releases for Constellation Brands visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.