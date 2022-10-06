ñol

Landec: Q1 Earnings Insights

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 6, 2022 7:48 AM | 1 min read

Landec LNDC reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at 07:15 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Landec missed estimated earnings by 146.15%, reporting an EPS of $-0.32 versus an estimate of $-0.13.

Revenue was down $85.43 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 2.63% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Landec's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022
EPS Estimate -0.01   -0.04 -0.12
EPS Actual -0.01 -0.08 -0.25 -0.23
Revenue Estimate 45.55M 48.41M 42.93M 129.12M
Revenue Actual 47.63M 53.07M 43.45M 128.79M

To track all earnings releases for Landec visit their earnings calendar here.

