Landec: Q1 Earnings Insights

Landec LNDC reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at 07:15 AM.
Earnings
Landec missed estimated earnings by 146.15%, reporting an EPS of $-0.32 versus an estimate of $-0.13.
Revenue was down $85.43 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 2.63% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Landec's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2022
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|EPS Estimate
|-0.01
|-0.04
|-0.12
|EPS Actual
|-0.01
|-0.08
|-0.25
|-0.23
|Revenue Estimate
|45.55M
|48.41M
|42.93M
|129.12M
|Revenue Actual
|47.63M
|53.07M
|43.45M
|128.79M
To track all earnings releases for Landec visit their earnings calendar here.
