Landec: Q1 Earnings Insights

Landec LNDC reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at 07:15 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Landec missed estimated earnings by 146.15%, reporting an EPS of $-0.32 versus an estimate of $-0.13.

Revenue was down $85.43 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 2.63% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Landec's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 EPS Estimate -0.01 -0.04 -0.12 EPS Actual -0.01 -0.08 -0.25 -0.23 Revenue Estimate 45.55M 48.41M 42.93M 129.12M Revenue Actual 47.63M 53.07M 43.45M 128.79M

