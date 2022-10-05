RPM International: Q1 Earnings Insights

RPM International RPM reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at 06:45 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
RPM International beat estimated earnings by 9.7%, reporting an EPS of $1.47 versus an estimate of $1.34.
Revenue was up $282.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 1.03% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at RPM International's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2022
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|EPS Estimate
|1.44
|0.30
|0.83
|1.03
|EPS Actual
|1.42
|0.38
|0.79
|1.08
|Revenue Estimate
|1.97B
|1.41B
|1.55B
|1.64B
|Revenue Actual
|1.98B
|1.43B
|1.64B
|1.65B
