Twitter, RPM International And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
October 5, 2022 4:03 AM | 1 min read
Twitter, RPM International And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

With US stock futures trading lower this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects RPM International Inc. RPM to report quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $1.88 billion before the opening bell. RPM International shares fell 0.1% to $89.74 in after-hours trading.
  • Elon Musk and his team of advisors sent a letter to Twitter Inc’s TWTR litigation staff stating Musk would like to proceed with the acquisition of Twitter at $54.20 per share, or $44 billion, according to a 13D filing Musk made Tuesday with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Twitter shares jumped 22.2% to close at $52.00 on Tuesday.
  • Analysts are expecting Helen of Troy Limited HELE to have earned $2.21 per share on revenue of $521.11 million for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Helen of Troy shares gained 0.8% to $103.37 in after-hours trading.

  • SMART Global Holdings, Inc. SGH reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company also issued weak earnings forecast for the current quarter. SMART Global shares dropped 3.3% to $16.45 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. LW to post quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $1.13 billion before the opening bell. Lamb Weston shares gained 0.2% to $79.00 in after-hours trading.

