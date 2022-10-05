Twitter, RPM International And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

With US stock futures trading lower this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects RPM International Inc. RPM to report quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $1.88 billion before the opening bell. RPM International shares fell 0.1% to $89.74 in after-hours trading.

Elon Musk and his team of advisors sent a letter to Twitter Inc's TWTR litigation staff stating Musk would like to proceed with the acquisition of Twitter at $54.20 per share, or $44 billion, according to a 13D filing Musk made Tuesday with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Twitter shares jumped 22.2% to close at $52.00 on Tuesday.

Analysts are expecting Helen of Troy Limited HELE to have earned $2.21 per share on revenue of $521.11 million for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Helen of Troy shares gained 0.8% to $103.37 in after-hours trading.

