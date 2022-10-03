If You Invested $100 In This Stock 10 Years Ago, You Would Have $300 Today

Bank of America BAC has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 3.16% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 12.99%. Currently, Bank of America has a market capitalization of $250.90 billion.

Buying $100 In BAC: If an investor had bought $100 of BAC stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $336.48 today based on a price of $31.23 for BAC at the time of writing.

Bank of America's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

