$1000 Invested In Nike 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Nike NKE has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 3.87% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 13.34%. Currently, Nike has a market capitalization of $131.51 billion.

Buying $1000 In NKE: If an investor had bought $1000 of NKE stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $3,575.69 today based on a price of $83.84 for NKE at the time of writing.

Nike's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.