Carnival: Q3 Earnings Insights

Carnival CCL reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, September 30, 2022 at 09:15 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Carnival missed estimated earnings by 346.15%, reporting an EPS of $-0.58 versus an estimate of $-0.13.

Revenue was up $3.76 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.56 which was followed by a 12.44% increase in the share price the next day.

