Nike Faces Price Target Cuts By Analysts After Q1 Results, Shares Tumble

NIKE, Inc. NKE reported better-than-expected earnings and sales results for its first quarter on Thursday. However, the company reported a rise in quarter-ended inventories and revenue in the Greater China region also declined from a year ago.

Nike reported first-quarter revenue of $12.7 billion, up 4% year-over-year. The total came in ahead of a Street estimate of $12.27 billion. Earnings per share for Nike were 93 cents in the first quarter, beating a Street estimate of 92 cents per share.

Nike shares fell 10.8% to $85.07 in pre-market trading.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Nike after the company released quarterly results.