Recap: Bassett Furniture Q3 Earnings

Bassett Furniture Indus BSET reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, September 29, 2022 at 09:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Bassett Furniture Indus beat estimated earnings by 28.12%, reporting an EPS of $0.82 versus an estimate of $0.64.
Revenue was down $894 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.36 which was followed by a 3.92% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Bassett Furniture Indus's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.45
|0.36
|0.44
|0.31
|EPS Actual
|0.81
|0.57
|0.52
|0.31
|Revenue Estimate
|117.38M
|109.86M
|122.47M
|119.50M
|Revenue Actual
|128.71M
|117.86M
|129.90M
|118.91M
To track all earnings releases for Bassett Furniture Indus visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.