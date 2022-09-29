Recap: Bassett Furniture Q3 Earnings

Bassett Furniture Indus BSET reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, September 29, 2022 at 09:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Bassett Furniture Indus beat estimated earnings by 28.12%, reporting an EPS of $0.82 versus an estimate of $0.64.

Revenue was down $894 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.36 which was followed by a 3.92% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Bassett Furniture Indus's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate 0.45 0.36 0.44 0.31 EPS Actual 0.81 0.57 0.52 0.31 Revenue Estimate 117.38M 109.86M 122.47M 119.50M Revenue Actual 128.71M 117.86M 129.90M 118.91M

