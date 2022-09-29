Recap: Rite Aid Q2 Earnings

Rite Aid RAD reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, September 29, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Rite Aid missed estimated earnings by 14.55%, reporting an EPS of $-0.63 versus an estimate of $-0.55.
Revenue was down $212.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 7.95% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Rite Aid's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2023
|Q4 2022
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|EPS Estimate
|-0.7
|-0.56
|-0.14
|-0.48
|EPS Actual
|-0.6
|-1.63
|0.15
|-0.41
|Revenue Estimate
|5.75B
|5.95B
|6.32B
|6.21B
|Revenue Actual
|6.01B
|6.07B
|6.23B
|6.11B
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Rite Aid management provided guidance for FY 2023, expecting earnings between $-1.52 and $-0.97 per share.
To track all earnings releases for Rite Aid visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.