Thor Industries: Q4 Earnings Insights

Thor Industries THO reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Thor Industries beat estimated earnings by 34.11%, reporting an EPS of $5.15 versus an estimate of $3.84.
Revenue was up $229.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $1.6 which was followed by a 0.45% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Thor Industries's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|EPS Estimate
|4.72
|3.39
|3.24
|2.93
|EPS Actual
|6.32
|4.79
|4.34
|4.12
|Revenue Estimate
|4.18B
|3.57B
|3.46B
|3.33B
|Revenue Actual
|4.66B
|3.88B
|3.96B
|3.59B
