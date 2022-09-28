Recap: D-MARKET Electronic Q2 Earnings

D-MARKET Electronic HEPS reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at 06:15 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
D-MARKET Electronic beat estimated earnings by 85.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.11 versus an estimate of $-0.75.
Revenue was down $20.36 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.95 which was followed by a 3.23% drop in the share price the next day.
To track all earnings releases for D-MARKET Electronic visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarnings