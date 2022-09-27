Recap: Neogen Q1 Earnings

Neogen NEOG reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at 08:45 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Neogen beat estimated earnings by 25.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.15 versus an estimate of $0.12.

Revenue was up $4.04 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 3.43% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Neogen's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 EPS Estimate 0.11 0.15 0.17 0.16 EPS Actual 0.18 0.13 0.10 0.16 Revenue Estimate 138.37M 129.99M 129.06M 121.20M Revenue Actual 140.09M 128.24M 130.52M 128.31M

