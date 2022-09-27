Recap: Neogen Q1 Earnings

Neogen NEOG reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at 08:45 AM.
Earnings
Neogen beat estimated earnings by 25.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.15 versus an estimate of $0.12.
Revenue was up $4.04 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 3.43% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Neogen's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2022
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|EPS Estimate
|0.11
|0.15
|0.17
|0.16
|EPS Actual
|0.18
|0.13
|0.10
|0.16
|Revenue Estimate
|138.37M
|129.99M
|129.06M
|121.20M
|Revenue Actual
|140.09M
|128.24M
|130.52M
|128.31M
