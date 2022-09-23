Nasdaq Tumbles Over 200 Points; Crude Oil Drops Sharply

U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping more than 200 points on Friday.

The Dow traded down 1.53% to 29,615.88 while the NASDAQ fell 1.95% to 10,850.82. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 1.86% to 3,688.27.



Leading and Lagging Sectors



Health care shares fell by just 0.8% on Friday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Cassava Sciences, Inc. SAVA, up 35% and Talkspace, Inc. TALK up 17%.



In trading on Friday, energy shares dipped by 6.6%.



Top Headline



The S&P Global services PMI climbed to 49.2 in September from 43.7 in the prior month, while manufacturing PMI rose to 51.8 in September from 51.5 in August.



Equities Trading UP

Snow Lake Resources Ltd. LITM shares shot up 35% to $3.1116 following news the company will collaborate with an LG unit to form a North American supply chain for lithium.

got a boost, shooting 39% to $1.6299 after the company announced it entered into amended agreements to extend the exercise period of the warrants that were issued as part of a recent registered direct offering. Sonendo, Inc. SONX shares were also up, gaining 18% to $1.07. Sonendo announced a private placement of common stock and pre-funded warrants, resulting in gross proceeds of $63 million led by a consortium of new and existing investors.

Equities Trading DOWN

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. ATXI shares tumbled 36% to $4.2270 after the company received the official meeting minutes from the FDA regarding a meeting conducted for IV Tramadol in combination with other opioid analgesics to manage moderate-to-moderately severe pain. Concurrently, Avenue Therapeutics announced that it would effect a 1-for-15 reverse stock split.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded down 5.9% to $78.57, while gold traded down 1.8% at $1,650.40.



Silver traded down 4.3% to $18.77 on Friday while copper fell 3.8% to $3.34.



Euro zone



European shares were lower today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 fell 2.17%, London’s FTSE 100 fell 2.16% while Spain’s IBEX 35 Index fell 2.63%. The German DAX dropped 1.8%, French CAC 40 fell 2.24% and Italy’s FTSE MIB Index fell 3.29%.



The S&P Global Flash Eurozone services PMI declined to 48.9 in September from 49.8 in August, while manufacturing PMI slipped to 48.5 from 49.6. The S&P Global Flash Eurozone Composite PMI dropped to 48.2 in September from August’s reading of 48.9.



The S&P Global/CIPS UK manufacturing PMI climbed to 48.5 in September from 47.3 a month ago, while GfK consumer confidence indicator declined to -49 in September from -44 in the previous month. French composite PMI increased to 51.2 in September versus a 17-month low level of 50.4 in August, while German composite PMI declined to 45.9 from 46.9 in August. Spanish quarterly economic growth accelerated to 1.5% in the second quarter versus a preliminary reading of 1.1%.

Economics

The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week is scheduled for release at 1:00 p.m. ET.

US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is set to speak at 2:00 p.m. ET.

Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard Lael Brainard and Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman will speak at 2:05 p.m. ET.



COVID-19 Update

