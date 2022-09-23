ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Rave Restaurant Pops On Huge Profit Jump In Q4

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 23, 2022 11:50 AM | 1 min read
Rave Restaurant Pops On Huge Profit Jump In Q4
  • Rave Restaurant Group Inc RAVE reported fourth-quarter FY22 sales growth of 18% year-on-year to $2.82 million.
  • Net income for the quarter jumped 655% to $6.8 million. Adjusted EBITDA increased 3% to $1.2 million.
  • EPS for the quarter grew to $0.38 from $0.05 last year.
  • "We expect that key initiatives such as our Pizza Inn rebranding efforts, reimagined Pizza Inn buffet experience, and Pie Five menu relaunch, will provide returns long after our initial investments," said CEO Brandon Solano.
  • The operating expenses rose 12.2% to $2.4 million.
  • The company held $7.7 million in cash and equivalents as of June 26, 2022. Cash provided by operating activities for the year totaled $1.4 million.
  • "We look forward to fiscal 2023 as we continue to invest in initiatives in both brands that resonate with our customers and drive growth and value for all stakeholders," said CFO Clint Fendley.
  • Price Action: RAVE shares are trading higher by 13% at $1.30 on the last check Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsEarningsNewsPenny StocksRestaurantsMoversTrading IdeasGeneral