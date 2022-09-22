ñol

Manchester United Clocks 26% Revenue Growth In Q4

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 22, 2022 10:10 AM | 1 min read
Manchester United Clocks 26% Revenue Growth In Q4
  • Manchester United PLC MANU reported fourth-quarter FY22 sales growth of 26.1% year-on-year to £118.5 million.
  • Broadcasting revenue declined 15.5%, Commercial revenue rose 22.4%, and Matchday revenue jumped 830.4%.
  • The operating loss for the quarter expanded to £(60.7) million. Adjusted EBITDA loss was £(8.4) million versus £(10.5) million last year.
  • Adjusted basic loss per share for the period narrowed to (12.38) pence versus (20.67) pence last year.
  • The company held £121.2 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2022. Net cash inflow from operating activities for the year was £96.4 million.
  • Net debt as of June 30, 2022, was £514.9 million.
  • Outlook: Manchester United expects FY23 revenue of £580 million - £600 million.
  • It sees FY23 adjusted EBITDA of £100 million - £110 million.
  • Price Action: MANU shares are trading lower by 1.78% at $13.24 on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsEarningsNewsGuidanceGeneral