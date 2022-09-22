ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Why Salesforce Stock Is Rising Today

by Adam Eckert, Benzinga Staff Writer 
September 22, 2022 8:51 AM | 1 min read
Why Salesforce Stock Is Rising Today

Salesforce Inc CRM shares are trading higher Thursday following the company's 2022 Dreamforce conference, in which it reiterated expectations of achieving $50 billion in revenue in 2026.

Salesforce also laid out plans to operate more efficiently and achieve higher levels of profitability. The company is targeting 25% adjusted operating margins, which is up from previous guidance. Operating margins reached 19.9% in the company's most recent quarter.

Salesforce also noted that it aims to lower marketing spend as a percentage of revenue below 35% by 2026. The company plans to focus on strengthening partnerships and improving productivity to achieve such.

The $50 billion revenue target for 2026 was originally announced last year, but the reiterated target now includes an anticipated $2 billion headwind from exchange rates. 

Salesforce provides enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management technology.

See Also: Alibaba Plunges, Xpeng, Nio Nosedive: Fed Rate Hike and Projections Push Hang Seng To 2011 Lows

CRM Price Action: Salesforce has a 52-week high of $256.87 and a 52-week low of $147.51.

The stock was up 2.95% at $151.99 Thursday morning.

Photo: courtesy of Salesforce.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: why it's movingEarningsNewsMoversTrading Ideas