Palatin Technologies: Q4 Earnings Insights

Palatin Technologies PTN reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, September 22, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Palatin Technologies missed estimated earnings by 65.43%, reporting an EPS of $-1.34 versus an estimate of $-0.81.

Revenue was up $595 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 7.31% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Palatin Technologies's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 EPS Estimate -0.75 -0.75 -0.75 -0.75 EPS Actual -0.75 -1 -0.75 -1.50 Revenue Estimate 350K 240K 80K 870K Revenue Actual 216K 322K 159K 175K

