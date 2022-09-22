Palatin Technologies: Q4 Earnings Insights

Palatin Technologies PTN reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, September 22, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Palatin Technologies missed estimated earnings by 65.43%, reporting an EPS of $-1.34 versus an estimate of $-0.81.
Revenue was up $595 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 7.31% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Palatin Technologies's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.75
|-0.75
|-0.75
|-0.75
|EPS Actual
|-0.75
|-1
|-0.75
|-1.50
|Revenue Estimate
|350K
|240K
|80K
|870K
|Revenue Actual
|216K
|322K
|159K
|175K
To track all earnings releases for Palatin Technologies visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.