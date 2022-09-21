Earnings Outlook For Manchester United

Manchester United MANU is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-09-22. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Manchester United will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.13.

Manchester United bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Here's a look at Manchester United's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 EPS Estimate 2 -0.25 -15 EPS Actual -0.18 0.06 -0.11 -0.29 Price Change % 0.72% 0.62% -1.19% 2.1%

Stock Performance

Shares of Manchester United were trading at $13.91 as of September 20. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 28.12%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.