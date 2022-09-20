Here's How Much $1000 Invested In AutoZone 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

AutoZone AZO has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 20.52% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 29.58%. Currently, AutoZone has a market capitalization of $41.58 billion.

Buying $1000 In AZO: If an investor had bought $1000 of AZO stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $3,713.17 today based on a price of $2133.91 for AZO at the time of writing.

AutoZone's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

