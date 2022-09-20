$100 Invested In Cassava Sciences 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Cassava Sciences SAVA has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 9.45% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 19.74%. Currently, Cassava Sciences has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion.

Buying $100 In SAVA: If an investor had bought $100 of SAVA stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $621.07 today based on a price of $30.14 for SAVA at the time of writing.

Cassava Sciences's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

