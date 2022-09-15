Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Boqii Holding BQ is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Aurora Mobile JG is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $12.90 million.

• Innate Pharma IPHA is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• MYT Netherlands Parent MYTE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $182.82 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Bowlero BOWL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $195.17 million.

• Adobe ADBE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.33 per share on revenue of $4.43 billion.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.