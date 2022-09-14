U.S. stocks pared gains toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dropping around 80 points on Wednesday.

The Dow traded down 0.26% to 31,023.34 while the NASDAQ rose 0.23% to 11,660.57. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.05% to 3,930.65.



Leading and Lagging Sectors



Energy shares climbed 3% on Wednesday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Evolution Petroleum Corporation EPM, up 19% and NACCO Industries, Inc. NC up 18%.



In trading on Wednesday, real estate shares fell by 1.3%.



Top Headline



Equities Trading UP

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. BIAF shares shot up 38% to $5.70 after the company announced publication of its research in high-throughput flow cytometry analysis of sputum in PLOS ONE.

got a boost, shooting 45% to $1.1296 after the company announced it entered into an agreement to acquire Wellution for $20 million. Evolution Petroleum Corporation EPM shares were also up, gaining 19% to $8.10 after the company posted upbeat Q4 results and reported a $25 million share repurchase program.

Equities Trading DOWN

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. VWE shares tumbled 39% to $3.37 after the company reported Q4 EPS results were lower year over year and issued FY23 sales guidance below estimates. Telsey Advisory Group and Canaccord Genuity downgraded the stock.

Kaspien Holdings Inc. KSPN was down, falling 25% to $2.14 following Q2 results. Kaspien Holdings posted a Q2 loss of $1.69 per share.



Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 2.7% to $89.64, while gold traded down 0.5% at $1,709.10.



Silver traded up 0.4% to $19.575 on Wednesday while copper fell 1% to $3.5190.





Euro zone



European shares closed mostly lower today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 fell 0.86%, London’s FTSE 100 fell 1.47%, while Spain’s IBEX 35 Index fell 0.10%. The German DAX declined 1.22%, French CAC 40 fell 0.37% and Italy’s FTSE MIB Index gained 0.49%.

Industrial production in the Eurozone dropped 2.3% month-over-month in July following a revised 1.1% increase in the previous month. Annual inflation rate in the UK fell to 9.9% in August from 10.1% in July.

Economics

The Producer Price Index for final demand declined 0.1% month-over-month in August, compared to a 0.4% decline in July.

US crude oil inventories climbed by 2.442 million barrels in the week ended September 9th, the Energy Information Administration said.

COVID-19 Update

