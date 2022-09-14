Tsakos Energy Navigation TNP reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at 09:20 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Tsakos Energy Navigation beat estimated earnings by 4.8%, reporting an EPS of $1.31 versus an estimate of $1.25.
Revenue was up $80.28 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 6.58% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Tsakos Energy Navigation's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.21
|-0.61
|-1.12
|-1.25
|EPS Actual
|-0.12
|-1.11
|-1.72
|-1.49
|Revenue Estimate
|152.71M
|100.38M
|84.34M
|106.14M
|Revenue Actual
|149.70M
|139.13M
|131.56M
|136.41M
