Tsakos Energy Navigation TNP reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at 09:20 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Tsakos Energy Navigation beat estimated earnings by 4.8%, reporting an EPS of $1.31 versus an estimate of $1.25.

Revenue was up $80.28 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 6.58% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Tsakos Energy Navigation's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate -0.21 -0.61 -1.12 -1.25 EPS Actual -0.12 -1.11 -1.72 -1.49 Revenue Estimate 152.71M 100.38M 84.34M 106.14M Revenue Actual 149.70M 139.13M 131.56M 136.41M

