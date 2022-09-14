BRP DOOO reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

BRP beat estimated earnings by 13.93%, reporting an EPS of $2.29 versus an estimate of $2.01.

Revenue was up $346.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.4 which was followed by a 10.37% drop in the share price the next day.

