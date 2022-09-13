Oracle Corporation ORCL posted downbeat earnings for its first quarter. However, the company issued positive commentary on revenue growth expectations for the coming quarters.
Oracle shares rose 1.7% to $78.42 on Tuesday.
These analysts made changes to their price targets on Oracle following the release of results.
- Jefferies increased price target on Oracle from $80 to $85. Jefferies analyst Brent Thill maintained the stock with a Hold.
- JP Morgan raised Oracle price target from $82 to $84. JP Morgan analyst Mark Murphy maintained the stock with an Overweight rating.
- BMO Capital boosted Oracle price target from $86 to $90. BMO Capital analyst Keith Bachman maintained a Market Perform rating on the stock.
