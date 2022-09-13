ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

These Analysts Boost Oracle's PT After Q1 Results

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
September 13, 2022 8:14 AM | 1 min read
These Analysts Boost Oracle's PT After Q1 Results

Oracle Corporation ORCL posted downbeat earnings for its first quarter. However, the company issued positive commentary on revenue growth expectations for the coming quarters.

Oracle shares rose 1.7% to $78.42 on Tuesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Oracle following the release of results.

  • Jefferies increased price target on Oracle from $80 to $85. Jefferies analyst Brent Thill maintained the stock with a Hold.
  • JP Morgan raised Oracle price target from $82 to $84. JP Morgan analyst Mark Murphy maintained the stock with an Overweight rating.
  • BMO Capital boosted Oracle price target from $86 to $90. BMO Capital analyst Keith Bachman maintained a Market Perform rating on the stock.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: PT ChangesEarningsNewsPrice TargetMarketsAnalyst Ratings