Akoustis Posts Record Q4 Revenue Aided By XBAW RF Filter Solutions To 5G Mobile, Automotive Markets

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
September 12, 2022 8:37 AM | 1 min read
Akoustis Posts Record Q4 Revenue Aided By XBAW RF Filter Solutions To 5G Mobile, Automotive Markets
  • Akoustis Technologies, Inc AKTS reported fourth-quarter FY22 revenue growth of over 140% year-on-year to a record $5.2 million, missing the consensus of $6.18 million.
  • Non-GAAP EPS loss of $(0.26) missed the consensus loss of $(0.19).
  • Akoustis held $80.5 million in cash and equivalents.
  • Jeff Shealy, founder and CEO, stated, "Our growth is being driven by production ramps of our patented XBAW® RF filter solutions to multiple customers across our diverse end markets including Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 6E, 5G mobile and network infrastructure, timing control, automotive and other markets."
  • Outlook: Based on robust activity in both the sales and design win pipelines, Akoustis expects to report another quarter of record revenue in the current September quarter with a Y/Y increase of greater than 200%, despite the ongoing supply chain challenges in the consumer electronics industry.
  • Price Action: AKTS shares traded higher by 2.71% at $4.55 in the premarket on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

