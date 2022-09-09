Zscaler, Inc. ZS reported better-than-expected Q4 results and issued sales guidance above estimates.

The company expects full-year 2023 revenue to be between $1.49 billion and $1.5 billion versus the estimate of $1.47 billion. Zscaler expects full-year adjusted earnings to be in a range of $1.16 per share to $1.18 per share.

Zscaler shares gained 19.2% to $183.88 on Friday.

Several analysts made changes to their price targets on Zscaler today.