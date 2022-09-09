eGain EGAN has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 8.19% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.14%. Currently, eGain has a market capitalization of $250.59 million.

Buying $100 In EGAN: If an investor had bought $100 of EGAN stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $750.00 today based on a price of $7.88 for EGAN at the time of writing.

eGain's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

