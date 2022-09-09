Titan Machinery TITN has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 8.37% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 18.54%. Currently, Titan Machinery has a market capitalization of $712.58 million.

Buying $1000 In TITN: If an investor had bought $1000 of TITN stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,340.99 today based on a price of $31.57 for TITN at the time of writing.

Titan Machinery's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

