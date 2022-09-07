John Wiley & Sons WLY reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
John Wiley & Sons missed estimated earnings by 46.27%, reporting an EPS of $0.36 versus an estimate of $0.67.
Revenue was down $819 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.11 which was followed by a 7.07% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at John Wiley & Sons's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2022
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|EPS Estimate
|0.97
|0.93
|1
|0.37
|EPS Actual
|1.08
|0.95
|1.29
|0.54
|Revenue Estimate
|558.60M
|514.60M
|520.85M
|468.45M
|Revenue Actual
|545.65M
|515.88M
|533.00M
|488.39M
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
John Wiley & Sons management provided guidance for FY 2023, expecting earnings between $3.7 and $4.05 per share.
To track all earnings releases for John Wiley & Sons visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.