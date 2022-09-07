John Wiley & Sons WLY reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

John Wiley & Sons missed estimated earnings by 46.27%, reporting an EPS of $0.36 versus an estimate of $0.67.

Revenue was down $819 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.11 which was followed by a 7.07% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at John Wiley & Sons's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 EPS Estimate 0.97 0.93 1 0.37 EPS Actual 1.08 0.95 1.29 0.54 Revenue Estimate 558.60M 514.60M 520.85M 468.45M Revenue Actual 545.65M 515.88M 533.00M 488.39M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

John Wiley & Sons management provided guidance for FY 2023, expecting earnings between $3.7 and $4.05 per share.

