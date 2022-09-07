With US stock futures trading slightly lower this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects NIO Inc. NIO to report a quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $1.43 billion. NIO shares dropped 0.5% to $17.02 in the after-hours trading session.

Coupa Software Incorporated COUP posted better-than-expected results for its second quarter and issued strong forecast for FY23. The company also announced a $100 million buyback program. Coupa Software shares surged 13.6% to $63.40 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Casey's General Stores, Inc. CASY to have earned $3.34 per share on revenue of $4.54 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Casey's shares rose 0.5% to $216.20 in after-hours trading.

