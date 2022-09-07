With US stock futures trading slightly lower this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
- Wall Street expects NIO Inc. NIO to report a quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $1.43 billion. NIO shares dropped 0.5% to $17.02 in the after-hours trading session.
- Coupa Software Incorporated COUP posted better-than-expected results for its second quarter and issued strong forecast for FY23. The company also announced a $100 million buyback program. Coupa Software shares surged 13.6% to $63.40 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Casey's General Stores, Inc. CASY to have earned $3.34 per share on revenue of $4.54 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Casey's shares rose 0.5% to $216.20 in after-hours trading.
Check out our premarket coverage here
- Newell Brands Inc. NWL lowered its guidance for the current quarter and FY22. The company said it now sees FY22 earnings of $1.56 to $1.70 per share and net sales of $9.37 billion to $9.58 billion. Newell Brands shares dropped 4.7% to $16.28 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect GameStop Corp. GME to post a quarterly loss at $0.38 per share on revenue of $1.27 billion after the closing bell. GameStop shares rose 0.2% to $25.19 in after-hours trading.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.