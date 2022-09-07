ñol

NIO, GameStop And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
September 7, 2022 4:52 AM | 1 min read
NIO, GameStop And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

With US stock futures trading slightly lower this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects NIO Inc. NIO to report a quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $1.43 billion. NIO shares dropped 0.5% to $17.02 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Coupa Software Incorporated COUP posted better-than-expected results for its second quarter and issued strong forecast for FY23. The company also announced a $100 million buyback program. Coupa Software shares surged 13.6% to $63.40 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Casey's General Stores, Inc. CASY to have earned $3.34 per share on revenue of $4.54 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Casey's shares rose 0.5% to $216.20 in after-hours trading.

Check out our premarket coverage here

  • Newell Brands Inc. NWL lowered its guidance for the current quarter and FY22. The company said it now sees FY22 earnings of $1.56 to $1.70 per share and net sales of $9.37 billion to $9.58 billion. Newell Brands shares dropped 4.7% to $16.28 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect GameStop Corp. GME to post a quarterly loss at $0.38 per share on revenue of $1.27 billion after the closing bell. GameStop shares rose 0.2% to $25.19 in after-hours trading.

