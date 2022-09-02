Friday's Market Minute: The Battle of Bulls vs. Bears Intensifies Today

Yesterday’s volatile session has put the market in an awkward position for both technical and fundamental analysis focused investors.

The Technical Breakdown: The SPX has seen a dramatic fall since hitting the 4,300 level which aligned with the upper channel that can be drawn from the January highs to the highs in April. Technical traders tend to build channel lines from the highs of the market and the lows of the market and as the saying goes “the trend is reliable until proven otherwise”. So far, that upper trendline has held.

Now, from the lows of June 17th the market has seen higher lows. This creates a upward sloping trend line from the lows of June to the lows in July and now the lows that were made yesterday which touched that upward sloping trend line to perfection. The 3,903 level is very significant in this Bear Market saga, trendlines are holding up, 14-day RSI approached the 30 level and has now reversed, and the NYSE Total Volume indicator ($TVOL) confirms volume for a bounce. All that being said, the fundamentals tell us a different story.

The Fundamental Breakdown: After the Jackson Hole symposium Fed speakers have consistently messaged hawkishness when it comes to the rate environment and unfortunately, bad news may be good news for equities. The JOLTS (Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey) numbers on Tuesday showed an increase in available jobs, a metric the Fed wants to see contract, and the market sold off by more than 1%. On Wednesday Chicago PMI was virtually unchanged, Crude Oil Inventories decreased more than expected implying demand persisting, the market continued to decline.

Yesterday Unemployment Claims came in lower-than-expected, Unit Labor Cost although still high at 10.2% beat street expectations, and ISM manufacturing PMI is still in expansion territory at 52.8 matching prior month’s reading. The fundamentals are still showing resiliency in the economy which could result in additional intervention from the Federal Reserve or for them to sustain inflated Fed Fund rates for longer to curb demand. Check out the TD Ameritrade Network today as we breakdown this phenomena and gain insights from industry experts on how they’re managing these diverging dynamics.

