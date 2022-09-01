Amgen AMGN has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 1.16% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 8.7%. Currently, Amgen has a market capitalization of $130.65 billion.

Buying $1000 In AMGN: If an investor had bought $1000 of AMGN stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $5,433.59 today based on a price of $244.24 for AMGN at the time of writing.

Amgen's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.