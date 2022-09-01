Veeva Systems Inc. VEEV reported financial results for its second quarter and issued topline guidance below analyst estimates.

The company said it expects third-quarter revenue to be between $545 million and $547 million versus the estimate of $558.28 million. The company expects third-quarter earnings to be between $1.07 and $1.08 per share.

Veeva Systems shares dipped 12.5% to $174.50 in pre-market trading.

Several analysts made changes to their price targets on Veeva Systems following the release of results.