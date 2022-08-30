CrowdStrike Holdings Inc CRWD shares have been volatile Tuesday as the company prepares to report earnings after the close.

CrowdStrike is set to announce its second-quarter financial results after the bell. Analysts expect the company to report earnings of 27 cents per share on quarterly revenue of $515.42 million, according to Benzinga Pro.

Last quarter, the cybersecurity company surprised to the upside when it reported earnings of 31 cents per share, which came in above estimates of 23 cents per share. CrowdStrike reported first-quarter revenue of $487.83 million, which also beat analyst estimates of $463.27 million. The company also provided guidance for second-quarter revenue between $512.7 million and $516.8 million.

CrowdStrike provides cybersecurity products and services aimed at protecting organizations from cyberthreats.

CRWD Price Action: CrowdStrike has a 52-week high of $242 and a 52-week low of $130.

The stock was up 0.82% at $193.60 at time of publication.

