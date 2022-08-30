Pioneer Natural Resources PXD has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 5.73% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 12.55%. Currently, Pioneer Natural Resources has a market capitalization of $60.23 billion.

Buying $100 In PXD: If an investor had bought $100 of PXD stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $596.53 today based on a price of $252.37 for PXD at the time of writing.

Pioneer Natural Resources's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

