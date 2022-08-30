Best Buy Co BBY reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Best Buy Co beat estimated earnings by 21.26%, reporting an EPS of $1.54 versus an estimate of $1.27.

Revenue was down $1.52 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 8.97% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Best Buy Co's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2023 Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 EPS Estimate 1.63 2.73 1.91 1.85 EPS Actual 1.57 2.73 2.08 2.98 Revenue Estimate 10.43B 16.59B 11.56B 11.49B Revenue Actual 10.65B 16.36B 11.91B 11.85B

To track all earnings releases for Best Buy Co visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.