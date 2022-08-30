Best Buy Co BBY reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Earnings
Best Buy Co beat estimated earnings by 21.26%, reporting an EPS of $1.54 versus an estimate of $1.27.
Revenue was down $1.52 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 8.97% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Best Buy Co's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2023
|Q4 2022
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|EPS Estimate
|1.63
|2.73
|1.91
|1.85
|EPS Actual
|1.57
|2.73
|2.08
|2.98
|Revenue Estimate
|10.43B
|16.59B
|11.56B
|11.49B
|Revenue Actual
|10.65B
|16.36B
|11.91B
|11.85B
