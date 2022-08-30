iQIYI IQ reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at 03:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

iQIYI beat estimated earnings by 116.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.01 versus an estimate of $-0.06.

Revenue was down $206.20 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.14 which was followed by a 1.79% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at iQIYI's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate -0.11 -0.32 -0.34 -0.34 EPS Actual 0.03 -0.35 -0.34 -0.27 Revenue Estimate 1.09B 1.15B 1.19B 1.14B Revenue Actual 1.15B 1.20B 1.20B 1.20B

To track all earnings releases for iQIYI visit their earnings calendar here.

