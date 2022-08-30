iQIYI IQ reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at 03:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
iQIYI beat estimated earnings by 116.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.01 versus an estimate of $-0.06.
Revenue was down $206.20 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.14 which was followed by a 1.79% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at iQIYI's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.11
|-0.32
|-0.34
|-0.34
|EPS Actual
|0.03
|-0.35
|-0.34
|-0.27
|Revenue Estimate
|1.09B
|1.15B
|1.19B
|1.14B
|Revenue Actual
|1.15B
|1.20B
|1.20B
|1.20B
To track all earnings releases for iQIYI visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarnings